Charles R. Murray
Charles R. Murray, 68, of Georgetown, Ohio, died Monday, April 24, at the Adena Health and Rehabilitation Center in Harrisville. He was born October 10, 1948 in Wheeling, W.Va., a son of the late Charles A. and Mary Murray.
Charles was a retired coal miner from Consolidation Coal Company. He was an avid fisherman anywhere there were crappies. He was a Vietnam Army veteran.
Surviving are his wife, Mildred Howes Murray; a brother Michael Murray and a sister, Susan Murray, both of Mt. Pleasant.
Friends may call Thursday, 5-8 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio, where funeral services will be held Friday at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Chad Ware officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant, Ohio.
