Hoobler Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison

Harrison News Herald

CADIZ – It was an extremely emotional courtroom in which Justin Hoobler was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Hoobler pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery for the offense committed against the victim, who was at the time of the offense, just five years of age. The offense occurred nearly three years ago.

Both Justin Hoobler and the victim’s mother, spoke before sentencing by Judge T. Shawn Hervey.

The victim’s mother spoke first on behalf of the victim, speaking of how difficult it has been for her daughter and the entire family. She said she forgave Hoobler and did not hate him but hated what he did.

She also explained that what she wanted was what was best for her daughter when she had earlier, during negotiations, asked for less time served for Hoobler, according to Assistant Prosecutor Jeffrey Bruzzese. Hoobler had been fighting a possible life sentence, and without the plea agreement, the victim would have had to take the witness stand in a trial and neither side wanted that.

Bruzzese and Hervey commended the mother for putting the child first and holding up through the entire ordeal and doing what was best for all her children, as well as the victim in this case. The mother later stated — in response to some criticism she said she has taken, being accused of taking Hoobler’s side — that she was the one who called Children’s Services and turned her husband in after he confessed a year ago. She also said she told Hoobler that she would fight him regarding probation hearings if he didn’t do the right thing. Hoobler would have been eligible for parole after 10 years if he had gotten a life sentence.

Hoobler was given a chance to make a statement where after a lengthy, emotional pause, gave a tearful apology and asked for forgiveness.

A full account of the court proceedings will be in our April 29 print edition of the News-Herald