Hey Now, Harrison County Podcast

in Area News Featured Podcast by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Welcome to the Harrison News-Herald’s inaugural podcast.

In our first episode, Bob Hooker of the Harrison County Beekeepers Association talks about the importance, not only of honeybees, but of all insect pollinators to our ecosystem. Bob also talks on how spring is the time for bee swarms and what to do should you encounter one.

Each episode of Hey Now, Harrison County is brand new and will cover a wide range of local topics with a primary focus on human interest stories and local events.