Harrison Hills to Hold Preschool Open House

Harrison Hills City School District will be holding a Preschool Open House on Monday, May 22 at both Harrison East Elementary in Hopedale and Harrison North Elementary in Scio from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. If you have a child who will be three or four years old by Aug. 1 of this year, please contact the school office to schedule an appointment, Harrison East (740) 942-7550 or Harrison North (740) 942-7500.