Ohio State Patrol Planning Checkpoints

STEUBENVILLE – The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) plans to conduct a sobriety checkpoint sometime this week to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

The county where the checkpoint will take place will be announced the day prior to the checkpoint, and the locations will be announced the morning of the checkpoint.

If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink. Don’t let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish of getting behind the wheel impaired.

Operational support for sobriety checkpoint will be provided by local law enforcement agencies.