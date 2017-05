Clean Up Days Around The County

HARRISON COUNTY – Here are some clean up day listings that are coming up in May:

Cadiz: April 29 from 8 a.m. 4 p.m.

Hopedale: May 6, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Scio: May 6 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Washington: May 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

* No television sets, no freon. No paint, oils or chemicals.

Here is a link to all clean up days in the county: