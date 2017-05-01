Nancy C. Jones

Nancy C. Jones, 86, of Hopedale, Ohio, died in Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pa. on April 28. She was born Dec. 15, 1930 in Clarksburg, W. Va., daughter of the late Charles and Evelyn Worrell Crane. She was also preceded in death by one son, Rick Jones and a sister, Norma Huling. Nancy graduated from Washington Irving High School in Clarksburg and received her associate’s degree in accounting from the former Jefferson Technical College in Steubenville. For over 30 years she was a residential appraiser. She is survived by one son, Randy Jones and wife, Cheryl of Dublin, Ohio, one daughter, Beth Davenport and husband Roger of Hopedale, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Per Nancy’s wishes, there were no visitations or funeral services. Blackburn Funeral Home of Hopedale assisted the family.

