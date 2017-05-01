Randolph Scott “Randy” Moon

Randolph Scott “Randy” Moon, 33, of Cadiz, died Saturday at Harrison Community Hospital, Cadiz. He was born March 31, 1984 in Bellaire, Ohio, a son of Lisa Bryan Tuchek of Cadiz and Charles Moon of Smithfield.

Randy was an Army Veteran of the Iraq War, having served two tours of duty there. He loved his kids and music, especially playing the bass guitar. He enjoyed cat fishing at Zambones.

Surviving are his wife, Tonia Cerny Moon; three children, Riley, Tori, and Jackie, all at home; his mother, Lisa (Ron) Tuchek of Cadiz; his father, Charles (Debbie) Moon of Smithfield; two brothers, Tyler Moon of Moundsville and Dylan Atkins of Pittsburgh; two half-brothers, Matt (Kate) Moon of Hope Mills, N.C. and Mitch Moon of West Liberty; and a half-sister, Heather Moon of St. Augustine, Fla.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz. Military Honors will be performed by the Hopedale American Legion.

Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.