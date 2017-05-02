John Wesley Milliken

John Wesley Milliken, 81, of Cadiz, died Sunday, April 30, at Lifeline Hospital, Wintersville, Ohio. He was born Feb. 5, 1936 in Cadiz, Ohio a son of the late Joe and Isabel Snodgrass Milliken.

John was a coal miner having worked at Hannah, Consol, Bedway and R&F Coal Companies as a dozer operator. He was a member of the Cadiz VFD and a former part time police officer and Cadiz Township Trustee. John was an Army veteran and a Presbyterian by faith.

He is survived by his wife of sixty years Rebecca Wallace Milliken; four daughters: Crystal Phillipson, Jeneanne (Jay) Martin, Heather Dunfee and Leslie Milliken all of Cadiz; eight grandchildren: Ashley, Megan, Garylee, Nicholas, Wesley, Drew, Rachel and Jorden; and five great grandchildren: Brycen, Emeri, Brayli, Carter and Carly; two brothers, Jim Milliken (Mary Onley) of Cape Coral, Fla., and Danny Joe (Lisa) Milliken of Harrisville; a sister, Wilma Lee Graham of Cadiz; and his faithful dog, Ringo.

Calling hours will be held Thursday from 4-8 at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz where funeral service will be held Friday at 1 p.m. with Rev Erica Harley officiating. Burial will follow at Longview Cemetery, New Athens, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Harrison County Animal Shelter, c/o Harrison County Commissioners Office, Cadiz, Ohio 43907.

