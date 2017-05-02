Cancer Patient Enjoys Utopia For A Day

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

(left to right): Roxilana, Tyberius, Trisha and Katana

JEWETT – Even for one day it’s possible the world can seem trouble-less, pain free and without a care in the world. One would hope it would have that effect for someone like Trisha Ten, for she has terminal cancer. Her illness is called Leiomyosarcoma and there is no cure.

According to Trisha and Sarcomahelp.org, this cancer is a soft-tissue sarcoma and is described as aggressive. After having a “five-pound” tumor removed from her body the cancer still spread costing her, her gallbladder, a kidney and spreading to her pancreas and liver. She was also given no timetable, just that she should “prepare for the end of life.” There isn’t anything as sudden as that.

For one day, though, Trisha and her three beautiful children, Roxilana, Katana and son Tyberius, Faith Ranch became their little Utopia last Friday, even if it was only for a day. They enjoyed lunch, rode horses compliments of One Day To Remember (ODTR), according to Executive Director, Rachel Antin.

“It’s basically a day of respite so the family can spend some time together,” Antin explained. Later, the Ten family was treated to a dinner in Pittsburgh, the area where she grew up. She later moved to New Mexico where her three children were raised.

Exceptional Limousine Service out of Bridgeville provided the transportation but in the meantime, a sunny day of riding and enjoying the countryside is exactly what Trisha wanted and she was thrilled to be with family and enjoy the day.

Trisha was diagnosed back in July of 2014 where her doctor eventually suggested the ODTR people to her.

“We’re blessed,” she said with joy. “I’m not going to waste my cancer, my kids have been amazing. I’m a better person and a better parent now.” What is remarkable is her openness about her cancer and said she and her family talk about everything.

Trisha moved back to Western Pennsylvania to receive a special chemotherapy called Yondelis, which is specifically geared towards soft tissue sarcoma, which she said was recently approved by the FDA. Her kids still live in New Mexico as she wants them to stay in school and be around their grandparents.

The cost of Yondelis? $45,000 for one day, she said. The good news is that since this new chemotherapy has been used, the cancer has not spread, though she’s been told it also doesn’t kill cancer cells, it only prevents the spread of them, or at least slows the spread of it down.

Trisha said that the cancer began in the blood vessels then spread to her abdomen where she said it could spread anywhere. Muscle and nerve pain are very difficult to deal with but spoke highly of the treatment she’s been receiving at Hillman Cancer Center in Pittsburgh.

“It’s amazing how these intelligent young women are changing medicine,” she said.

Another positive side of things was that her ex-husband has been brought back into the picture and into the their lives, though she didn’t elaborate further. But she seemed very happy over that aspect.

Antin said the Ten family is the first to enjoy an outing by her group, which she said began back in August and is now officially a 501c3 organization since last December. Faith Ranch, though, has been around a while led by Director, Cindy Smith and Liz Boggs, program director and the many people who support the ranch in various departments, such as Tiffany Smith, Eric Eash, John Kaminsky, Dale Lackey, Reggie Conley, Linda Maxwell Renee Lackey, Jen, Macie and Makenna Eash; Tom Smith, Troy Lynn Boggs and volunteer, Dixie Hole.

Still, Trisha worries about her children’s future and what will become of them if and when she’s not around before they grow to adulthood and graduate high school.

“God has been amazing,” she said concerning her children’s future and who will take care of them. She said her parents recently told her that they just can’t do it “I feel God is going to provide answers when needed.”