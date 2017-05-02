Collin Douglas Curry

Collin Douglas Curry, of Scio, who would have celebrated his 40th birthday this week, passed away at Harrison Community Hospital, Cadiz on Saturday April 29.

Born May 6, 1977 in Twin City Hospital, Dennison he was a son of Michelle Albaugh Curry Dunlap and the late Randall Paul Curry. Growing up Collin loved to play sports; from biddy leagues into early high school he played baseball, basketball and football. He graduated from Jewett-Scio High School in 1995. Collin was a gifted photographer and poet who was quick witted and loved to make others laugh. He was also an avid fan of the Atlanta Falcons and The Ohio State Buckeyes.

Surviving are his mother Michelle Albaugh Curry Dunlap (companion Tim Galbraith) of Jewett, daughter Tirzah Curry of Alliance, son Seth Grafton of Florida, girlfriend Danielle Sedgmer and her children Tristen, Shaylenn and Matthew, brothers Travis (Bridgett) Curry of Deersville and Christopher Curry of Jewett, grandmother Rose Delaney of Jewett, aunt Kelly (John) Harris of Hopedale, uncle Denny Albaugh of Jewett nieces Taylor, Jarra and Zaylee and nephew TJ.

Collin was preceded in death by his father Randall Paul Curry on Dec 19, 1984, his step-father William “Bill” Dunlap on July 9, 2007 and his grandfather Glen “Jim” Albaugh.

Services will be held Friday, May 5, at 11 a.m. in Koch Funeral Home, Scio with Pastor Mark Statler officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Jewett. Friends may call Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

