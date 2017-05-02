Paula R. Ramsey

Paula R. Ramsey, 58, of Cadiz, died Monday, May 1, at Wheeling Hospital. She was born April 23, 1959 in Wheeling, W.Va., a daughter of the late Benjamin and Ruth A. Brooks Ramsey.

Paula was a member of St. James AME Church in Cadiz and worked in housekeeping at the Carriage Inn and the Microtel in Cadiz.

She is survived by her companion Christopher West of Cadiz; four children: Adrian Ramsey of St. Clairsville, Ashley Ramsey, Tina Strother and Brooke Strother all of Cadiz; two brothers: Marshall and Ray Ramsey both of Cadiz; a sister, Foncetta Johnson of Savannah, Ga.; a stepson, Camara Lewis of Steubenville; 12 grandchildren and a special friend, Constance Jones of

Cadiz, Ohio.

Memorial service will be held at a date to be announced. As she said, “It’s nice to be nice.”

