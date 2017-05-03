Public Service Announcement

Harrison County is blessed with a diversity of natural resources that benefit the economy, environment and our quality of life. To address the resource challenges and needs in the community, conservation leaders are gathering together in a collaborative effort to ensure the efforts in this arena serve the greatest impact through staffing and funding resources at hand. The public is invited and encouraged to join the Harrison Soil and Water Conservation District, the Natural Resources Conservation Service, and others as they seek to identify where the best investments can be made to address the county resource needs, discuss solutions to the challenges, and develop strategies to strengthen conservation education and awareness.

Be a part of the conservation movement by joining them at the Local Work Group Meeting on May 16, at 2 p.m. at the Government Center located in Cadiz at 538 N. Main St.