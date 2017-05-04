Ruth Eileen VanFossen

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Ruth Eileen VanFossen, 96, of Scio, passed away at her home on Monday, May 1. Born Nov. 4, 1920, south of Dennison on Rte. 800, she was the last survivor of nine children born to John Thomas and Mary Ingabee (Patterson) Stull. She was raised on a 40-acre farm in Harrison County and attended grade school at Tunnel Hill and high school at Uhrichsville.

She was a Protestant by faith and was baptized in the First Christian Church at Tappan, which is now known as Brownsville Church on Deersville Ridge. She loved to travel and had visited Canada and all 50 states except Washington, Oregon and Alaska. Her hobbies were reading, collecting turtles, and working jigsaw puzzles. She retired after 29 years at the Scio Pottery.

On July 29, 1945, she married John Elmer Law. As her husband was an Air Force career soldier, she lived in Tampa, Fla., Guam, Mount Home, Idaho, and Great Falls, Montana. She loved military life. They divorced after 12 years of marriage.

On Aug. 26, 1961, she married Andrew “Buss” VanFossen and shared 43 years of married bliss until she was widowed Sept. 5, 2004. She is survived by many precious nieces and nephews, including Doris Jean Keener, Pauline Bricker, June Pool, Shirley Bartholow, Marlene Quillen, Sandra Conversino, Joanne West, and Glenn, Frank, J.R., and Jack Stull; and dear friends, Andy and Charity Page.

At Ruth’s request, she is to be cremated with no calling hours. Her great-nephew, Pastor Randy Stull, will officiate a family graveside service at 10am on Saturday, May 20 in Uhrichsville’s Union Cemetery.