OVI Checkpoint Scheduled For Tonight

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald

STEUBENVILLE – The Ohio State Patrol, in conjunction with Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Wintersville Police Department and the Steubenville Police Department announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight from 6 pm until 8 pm on Main Street in Wintersville and 9 pm until 11 pm on State Route 7 in Steubenville.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by a federal grant, is planned in order to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

The checkpoint will be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat alcohol related crashes and incidents.

If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other arrangements. Don’t let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired.