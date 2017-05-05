Custer Observance Day Coming

(Custer Memorial Association President, Dave Rose (left), with Steve Ball and wife Lisa will again be singing Civil War era songs this June 3rd in New Rumley.)

NEW RUMLEY – This year’s observance will have one of our past presenters along with a couple of new faces giving programs. The event will start at 11:00 a.m. on June 3rd at the Custer Monument in New Rumley with music provided by JT Thompson of Scio and the raising of the US Flag by the Jewett VFW Post.

Custer Memorial Association President Dave Rose and General Custer (aka Rick Williams) will give opening remarks and introduce honored guests. We will be having Dr. Mandel Haas from Carrollton and his Civil War cannon back again and hopefully some other re-enactors displaying their equipment and demonstrating their talents on the monument grounds.

Back will be Steve Ball and his wife Lisa. They will be giving a musical program on Civil War era songs. They have been at the Custer events over the past six years and real crowd pleasers. James O’Moore will be giving a program on medical practices during the Civil War. He was born and raised in Cincinnati. He has been a reenactor for about 60 years beginning as an Old West and fast draw devotee.

For the past 30 years he has been a Civil War reenactor beginning with infantry and artillery and later in the Confederate Marine Corps. Mr. O’Moore will be accompanied by Ms. Shirley Stewart. She will be portraying and speaking on the role of female nurses in the Civil War.

In real life, she spent her entire career in the medical field and retired as a professional operating room nurse. She grew up in West Carrollton near Dayton and currently resides in Miamisburg. She has been a Civil War nurse and civilian reenactor for over 20 years. The Custer Museum and gift shop will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. There have been many recent additions in the last year. The New Rumley United Methodist Church will be providing lunch. Again this year it will be ala carte and will be by donation.