Still time to get in on the Cadiz Yard Sale

in Area News Events Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Still Time to Get on the Map!

CADIZ YARD SALE: The 19th annual Cadiz Community Yard Sale is coming right up. — Friday and Saturday, June 2 and 3. Families and organizations of the community are encouraged to join in this giant community-wide event by holding yard sales, porch sales or garage sales on the same weekend.

But if you want to be on the Yard Sale Map you need to get in your registration form and fee no later than May 26. This will show your sale site, information on what you are selling. It will be both hard copy and on Google maps. Registration forms are available at Ormes Hardware, Utica Safety Apparel, and the Harrison County Visitors Center. Forms may also be downloaded from the Cadiz Business Association Facebook page.