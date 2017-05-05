Charles Ray “Chuck” Devore

Charles Ray “Chuck” Devore, age 62, passed away Tuesday, May 2, at his home following an accident. Born Nov. 13, 1954 in Twin City Hospital, Dennison he was a son of the late Virgil Frank Devore and Pauline Lucille Garner Devore. While still in high school he worked at Clendening Marina and Tappan Lake Park. After graduating from Lakeland High School in 1972 he started working in the coal fields for many area coal companies including R&F, Empire, Cravat, Oxford, Regal and Valley. He also had his own excavating business, Devore and Son Dozing for a few years. He worked at Alsco in Gnadenhutten and was a semi-truck driver, only retiring a few months ago. But his true passion was being the owner and operator of Pro Pizza Plus in Bowerston.

Chuck was a member of the Deersville VFD and was a Nottingham Twp Trustee for a few years. He enjoyed watching NASCAR driver Jeff Gordon and he loved to hunt, especially deer. He also was an excellent wood carver and wine maker.

Chuck leaves a loving family that includes his wife Lorrie Devore whom he married in 2007 after a 13 year courtship, children Travis (Nikki) Devore of Stillwater, Shannon (Don) Malone and Kyle (Sarah) Devore both of Deersville and Vanessa (Chris) Parrish and Heath (Sherry) Wood both of Scio. He was so proud of his children and their success in life. He was happy for their marriages and when you thought his love couldn’t get deeper, he became a Pappy to Nathan (Alysha) Civiello, Natalie (Vinny) Myer, Dakoda Devore, Nicolas Malone, Ailey and Kylie Wood, Cirsten Parrish, Haley Wood and Analeigh Parrish, and he loved his great grandkids even more, Brody, Emma, Michael, Remi and Grayson. He never hung up the phone without saying “I love you” and never departed ways when seeing his grandkids without a hug, kiss, “I love you” and “be careful”. He worried about their future in today’s society but knew their upbringing in respectful and loving homes would allow them to become just as wonderful as his own kids. He is also survived by siblings Judy (Jack) Stull of Tippecanoe, Frank (Joan) Devore, Jr, of Dover, Joyce (Wayne) Hart of Uhrichsville, Roger (Sandy) Devore of St. Clairsville, Dana (Dave) Meredith of New Philadelphia and Kim (Don) Cline of N.C.

He was preceded in death by a brother Rick Devore and step son Derrick Wood.

Chuck never met a stranger. Everywhere he went he would find someone there he knew. If he had just met you for the first time, you would sure know him by the time the conversation was over. He could just sit and visit for hours with everyone and anyone.

Chuck wouldn’t hesitate to give the shirt off of his back for anyone in need. He would spend his last dollar feeding you or open his home if you needed a place to stay. His heart was huge, his laughter and smile were infectious. He prayed before every meal, he was grateful for each new day given him, his words were always meaningful and truthful, he never felt resentment towards anyone and was always happy to see other’s happiness and success. Chuck never took anything for granted or took the short path in life.

Friends may call Sunday from 2-6 pm at Koch Funeral Home, Scio where private services will be held at the family’s convenience. He will be laid to rest on the farm he loved so much in a casket loving handmade by his family and friends. Memorial contributions may be made to Charles Devore Memorial Fund c/o Dover-Phila Federal Credit Union, PO Box 68, Uhrichsville, Ohio 44685.