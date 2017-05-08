Randall Alan Walker

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Randall Alan Walker, 54 of Reynoldsburg, Ohio formerly of Bloomingdale, Ohio joined his father on April 17. He was born in Steubenville, Ohio on March 27, 1962 to Loren “Rex” Walker and Linda (McCrea) Walker.

He is survived by his daughter, Whitney Lynne Walker (Cullen Ashley), his mother and step-father, Linda and Ronald “Ed” Dalton; sisters, Pamela (Walker) McFarland Gibson, Kelley (Walker) Fulton; step-brothers, Ronald “Ed” (Cyndi) Dalton, Gary (Denny) Dalton, step-sister Patricia (Tammy) Dalton-Turos, sister-in-law Dorrinne Dalton and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by the mother of his daughter, Connie Whitney, step-brother Bruce Dalton, father Loren (Rex) Walker; uncles William McCrea, Richard Walker; aunt Shirley Souders, cousins James McCrea, Melissa McCrea and his beloved rotties, Thor and Heidi. He was the grandson of the late Orville and Irene (Roth) Walker of Cadiz and the late Bert and Verna (Bruck) Mccrea of Jewett. He also leaves behind his step-mothers, Sara Brown and Carol Walker.

Randall was a 1980 graduate of Wintersville High School. He loved to fish and hunt with his father and uncles. He worked as a heavy equipment operator/mechanic for several years in Georgia until his back injury sidelined him in1999. Randy never knew a stranger and would help anyone at the drop of a hat. He was happiest working on automobiles and was an avid Steelers and Buckeyes fan. A celebration of his life will be at the Hopedale American Legion Hall in Hopedale, Ohio on May 19. from 2-4 p.m.

Graveside services will be in Fairview Cemetery, Jewett, Ohio at a later date.