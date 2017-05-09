Harrison County Probation Officer Arraigned On Two Counts

CADIZ – Janel McGowan Banks, a former Harrison County Probation Officer who worked within the County Court in Cadiz was arraigned today on two counts of felony three charges. The first count is Theft in Office and the second is Tampering With Records.

McGowan, 39, was indicted on April 28. Her address is listed as 86120 Waterworks Road, Hopedale but it was stated that she now lives and works in Pennsylvania, according to Special Prosecutor, Stephanie R. Anderson.

Judge, T. Shawn Hervey conducted the arraignment but for purposes of impartiality, will recuse himself from sitting on any further proceedings and a special judge will be brought in for the remainder of her case.

Further details to appear in our printed edition of the Harrison News-Herald’s May 13th edition.