Hospital workshops to address long term care planning

in Area News Events Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Harrison Community Hospital is hosting two workshops to address senior’s concerns on planning for long-term care on May 16 at 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the hospital in Cadiz. These free workshops, titled: “How to Plan for Long-Term Care Without Selling Your Home or Leaving Your Family Without a Dime” will be conducted by a local elder care law firm, and will provide answers to retirees and seniors concerned about the increasing cost of long-term care.

Among the topics presented during these workshops will be how to create a plan to protect your assets, and what estate planning documents provide ironclad protection for yourself and your family. “All too often, seniors hesitate in taking that first step or think it is too late to begin creating a plan that will protect them and their families,” says Timothy Jarvis, principle of the firm, “and these workshops will provide the direction they need.” He also noted the two hours devoted to these workshops will save many, many problems later. Jarvis Law Office’s sole focus is Elder Law and Estate Planning. Attorney Jarvis teaches seniors, in easy-to-understand terms, the legal and personal issues they encounter when planning to protect their assets, and in helping families carry out their wishes after they have passed.

The workshops will be held on Tuesday, May 16 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Harrison County Community Hospital, 951 East Market St., Cadiz, Ohio 43907. Seating is limited: Attendees are asked to RSVP by 4 p.m. the day before the workshop at (740) 699-2194.