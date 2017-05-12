Blues For A Cure Coming June 24

Harrison County – A Free Public Concert to be held Saturday, June 24, 2017, starting at 6:00 pm at Sally Buffalo Park, 100 College Way, Cadiz, Ohio. The proceeds benefit Harrison Community Hospital Foundation and the Harrison County Cancer Crusaders. Since inception, this annual charity concert event has raised nearly $140,000 for the local area. Blues For A Cure, has raised over $230,000 since Sean Carney started the fund in 2007.

Headlining this year’s event is the Matt O’Ree band from New Jersey. With over 4000 entries from across the country, Matt was named the national champion of Guitarmageddon “King Of The Blues” Guitar Center contest hosted by BB King and John Mayer. In 2015, Matt joined Bon Jovi on the Asia stadium tour. The Matt O’Ree band released a new album that has been in the works for the past four years and includes guest performances by other New Jersey natives: Bon Jovi’s keyboardist David Bryan, Steve Cropper of The Blues Brothers and “The Boss” himself Bruce Springsteen.

The rest of the lineup is as talented as ever with three International Blues Challenge “Albert King” Best Guitarist winners: Jonn “Del Toro” Richardson (2005), Sean Carney (2007), and Bart Walker (2012). Also joining in this evening of Blues, are the soulful vocals of Pittsburgh’s Miss Freddye Stover and the amazing young guitar and vocal talent, Sadie Johnson.

This concert will serve as the CD Release of Blues Cures 9, the ninth CD in the series of Live Studio Jams with the artists who’ve been a part of our concerts in the past decade. Among the artists featured on this release are the Matt O’Ree Band, Sean Carney, Bart Walker and Sadie Johnson, among others. The CDs will be available as a free gift for a minimum $10 donation.

This event is BYOB. Food will be catered by the Harrison Community Hospital. Water, soda and sports drinks will be available for purchase. Please bring your lawn chairs, sun tents and blankets. For more information or sponsorship opportunities, visit our website at www.bluesforacure.org or contact Mark Puskarich at 614-620-6786 or mpuskarich@yahoo.com

Event Lineup

6:00 – 7:30 Jonn “Del Toro” Richardson and Sean Carney featuring Miss Freddye Stover

7:30 – 8:00 Announcements and Auction

8:00 – 9:15 Bart Walker and Sadie Johnson

9:30 – 11:00 Matt O’Ree Band