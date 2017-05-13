Donald L. Fisher

Donald Leroy Fisher, 90, of New Philadelphia, formerly of Freeport, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, May 11. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Dorothy Mae (Purkey) Fisher who passed away on Dec. 9, 2016.

Born on Friday, Aug. 13, 1926 in Belmont County to the late Carl Leroy Fisher and Jesse Leah (Arnold) Fisher, he was a graduate of Freeport High School and served in the army immediately after graduation from high school. He returned to Ohio to complete his education at The Ohio State University in Columbus graduating with a degree in Vocational Agriculture. While in college, he met his future wife, Dorothy, whom he married on June 20, 1954. He returned with his new wife to his home town of Freeport and taught agriculture at Madison High School and Lakeland High School before leaving teaching and finishing his career working for the Department of Human Services in New Philadelphia.

Donald was a life-long farmer and he and Dorothy built their home and raised their children on their family farm in Freeport. He worked long hours and farming would prove to be not only his vocation as a teacher but his passion. He remained an expert on soil, raising cattle and crops and nature and continued to share his knowledge with his children until the time of his death. One of his favorite past times after retiring from active farming was attending cattle and farm auctions. He enjoyed taking trips with his wife and he and Dorothy often vacationed with their children and their families. He most enjoyed spending quiet time with his wife and after his early retirement, he and Dorothy were known to take many drives, often with no intended destination, enjoying the rural countryside and farming communities of Harrison, Tuscarawas, Wayne and Holmes County.

He is survived by his six daughters: Jayn Devney (Larry) Walk, Lillian (Will) Shaffer, Mona (Mike) Anderegg, Kamelia Fisher (Steve Emerick), Neladee (John) Reicosky, Oleta (Lynn) Carpenter; nine grandchildren: Sarah Hall, Michael (Stephanie) Hall, David (Stevie) Hall, Jory Shaffer, Jerrica (Holly) Thomas, James Reicosky, Jason Reicosky, Pare (Jamie) Engstrom, and Abigail Carpenter; five great grandchildren: Quin Rose Thomas, Greenleigh Hall, Logan Hall, Ruger Hall and Zalea Hall; his sister Doris (Carl) Crawford, two sisters in law, Joy Lyday and Ruth Halcomb, and a brother in law Tom (Linda) Purkey. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles A. Fisher and Robert C. Fisher, sister in law Nancy Taylor and brother in law Jack Purkey.

Friends may pay their respects on Wednesday, May 17, in Koch Funeral Home, Freeport from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. with a service beginning at 2 p.m. with Pastor David Koch officiating. Military service and burial will follow in Greenmont Union Cemetery, Freeport, Ohio.

Koch Funeral home was honored to serve the Fisher family.