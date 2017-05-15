Firefighters Train With New Equipment

(Doug Arbaugh and Randal Williamson)

JEWETT – Fire fighters from Jewett, Scio, Tappan, Freeport, and Perry TWP trained for eight hours last Saturday at Jewett’s firehouse. We learned how to use the new grain bin rescue tube that Jewett Volunteer Fire Department has to extricate a trapped person from a grain bin or grain transportation trailer. Jewett VFD acquired the rescue tube through a grant and the training was provided by the Ohio State Fire Marshals office through a training grant. The rescue tube can be requested for any rescue in Harrison County or a neighboring county.

 
 
 

