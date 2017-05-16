Cassi Jo LaCross

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Cassie Jo LaCross, age 24, formerly of Jewett, passed away suddenly May 3, 2017 in North Carolina. Born July 25, 1992 she was the daughter of Mark R. LaCross of Jewett and Bobbi Jo Dees (Adam) of North Carolina. Surviving in addition to her parents are her step mother Dori LaCross of Cadiz, children Amilya and Landon, both from North Carolina and a sister Jayd I Jones of Cadiz, maternal grandparents Monte and Wendy Lewis of North Carolina and Linda Tanner of Jewett, aunts Montez Lewis and Rosie Davis both from North Carolina, Carla Mays of St. Clairsville, Sabrina Greer of Cadiz and uncles Zachary Lewis of North Carolina and Waylon Engstrom of Weirton, W.Va.

Cassie was preceded in death by her sister Bayli R LaCross and paternal grandparents Sue LaCross and Carl LaCross.

She will be sadly missed by all family and friends

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held Saturday, May 20 at 11 a.m. in Koch Funeral Home, Scio with Pastor Jerrilynn Myers officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Koch Funeral Home, PO Box 193, Scio, OH 43988 to help with her final expenses.