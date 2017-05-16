Car bursts into flames in Cadiz

Harrison News Herald

Cadiz firefighters and police responded to a car fire that occurred at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The car, belonging to Cadiz resident Lou Stromski, was parked behind Gary’s Body Shop located on South Main Street in Cadiz when it caught fire.

The cause of the fire is believed to have happened when it backfired as it was being moved.

Stromski said he moved the car to mow the grass and it “backfired through the carburetor, and that was it.” Luckily, Stromski wasn’t in the car when it caught fire but was still shaken by the event, “I got out of it cause I backed it up where I wanted it, and I got out of it . . . and the carburetor, and there it was,” he said.

The fire was extinguished without further incident and no injuries were reported.