Harry W. Smylie

Harry W. Smylie, age 68, formerly of Scio, passed away suddenly Saturday, May 13, at his sister’s home in Vance, Ala., where he had been residing for the past three years.

Born Oct. 17, 1948 in Dennison he was a son of the late James and Alberta Smylie. Harry graduated from Scio High School in 1966 and worked at Stoll’s Grocery in New Philadelphia for 10 years then he worked at Handy and Harmon in Dover.

Harry was a member of the Scio Presbyterian Church who enjoyed woodworking and collecting model and Matchbox cars. He was also a loyal fan of both the Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns.

Surviving are his sisters Natalie (John) Hoover and Connie Smylie both of Vance, Alabama, a sister-in-law Libby West of Bowerston and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a brother Tom West.

Visitation with the family will be held Wednesday evening, May 24, from 6-8 p.m. at Koch Funeral Home, Scio. Memorial contributions may be made to Scio Presbyterian Church, PO Box 363, Scio 43988.