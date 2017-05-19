Officers On Patrol For Click It Or Ticket

in Area News Featured by — May 19, 2017

 

HARRISON COUNTY – From May 22nd to June 4th, the Cadiz and Jewett Police Departments will both be participating in the 2017 National Enforcement Mobilization for Click it or Ticket.

Officers will be on extra patrol and will be looking for speed and seat belt violations as well as others.

“I encourage people to buckle up and make sure you have a proper child restraint”, Chief of Police for Jewett, Ron Carter said.

 
 
 

