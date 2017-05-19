Memorial Day Services Organized

ADENA – Two Memorial Day services are scheduled for Adena next Friday, may 26 and Monday, May 29th.

On Friday at 2 p.m., the American Legion Post 525 and the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 525 are hosting a service at the West Elementary School in Adena.

The guest speaker will be Anthony Violi, a retired music teacher and World War II veteran.

On Monday the 29th at 9 a.m., a Memorial Day program is scheduled for a Community Ecumenical Memorial Service to be held at Casimir Church, Hanna Ave., in Adena. Fallen soldiers will be remembered with a “Roll Call of those Killed in Action” and “Poppy Presentation.”

A Memorial Day parade is also scheduled following the church service, which will line up on Hanna Ave. beginning at the Legion home. After the parade the service will take place at the Legion Memorial. Guest speaker is Mr. Michael Bednar, Jefferson County Judge.