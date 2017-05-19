Edna Taggart Liszeski

Edna Taggart Liszeski, 94, of Cadiz, died Thursday, May 18, at the Harrison County Home. She was born Aug. 19, 1922 in Athens Township, Harrison County, Ohio, a daughter of the late Graydon and Lucy Nora Lafferty Fulton.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Ralph Taggart and her second husband, Leo Liszeski; a brother, Bryan Fulton; and a sister, Nina Shuss. Surviving are children: Russell (Tammie) Taggart of Uhrichsville, Jean (Robert) Stewart of Tippecanoe, Dean (Joy) Taggart and Ross Taggart, all of Cadiz, and Dan (Bobbie) Hyre of Smyrna; grandchildren: Jo Burkhart, Sheena (Bill) Lewton, Brian Taggart, Alexis Taggart, Chris and Branden White, Jamie Piatt and Jeanne Piatt, Bethany (Kevin) Singhaus, Adam (Sara) Taggart, Colin Taggart, Curtis Taggart; great grandchildren: Ashley (Aaron) Rayner, Brittany Barker, Dillon and Derek Lewton, Nicholas and Zachary Taggart, Nicholas Piatt, Garret and Madison Singhaus, Troy, Ty and Annie Taggart, Mercedes Taggart; and a great great grandchild, Landon Rayner.

Friends may call Sunday, May 21 from 1-5 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz where funeral services will be held Monday at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens, Pleasant Grove, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the Harrison County Home, 41500 Cadiz-Dennison Rd., Cadiz, OH 43907. The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland.com