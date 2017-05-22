Lions Club Car show renamed in honor of Cadiz resident

By MICHAEL SIEBER

The Cadiz Lions Club is honoring John Tabacchi Sr. who is celebrating his 100th birthday in September by renaming their annual car show the John Tabacchi Car Show. Lions Club president Dale Davis said the car show has always been held during Octoberfest, but is being moved up to Sally Buffalo Days, which is held Sept. 16 & 17.

According to Davis, Tabacchi recently received a lifetime achievement award at the Zone 9 Lions Club meeting, which covers all the Lions Clubs from Belmont County all the way up to Cleveland. The International Lions Club president presented Tabacchi with the award recognizing him for serving the club for over 70 years.

In honor of Tabacchi, and the renaming of the car show, a 100-year old, 1917 Buick Roadster, described as “an Amish buggy with a motor,” will be featured during the event. Davis said that renaming the car show in honor of Tabacchi was a no brainer due to his longtime service with the Lions Club and the fact that Tabacchi is a car enthusiast himself, and owned Reilly Chevrolet, which was located in Steubenville.

At nearly 100, Tabacchi said he’s experienced a lot in his lifetime especially during his service in WWII. One memory that stands out from his service is when he acted as a translator between his unit and the Pope.

“When Rome fell, I was the only officer who could speak Italian so we had myself and our headquarters . . . General Clark was in command at that time and they were interested in having a meeting with the Pope. There wasn’t any officers there that could speak Italian and that’s how I happened to get in [to meet the Pope]”.

When asked about how he felt in having the car show named in his honor, Tabacchi smiled and replied, “ . . . I’ll have to figure out some type of commission or something.”

Davis said that being the chairman of the car show, the Cadiz Lions Club would like to celebrate the event with at least 100 cars registered for the show.

The car show takes place on Sept. 17 at Sally Buffalo Park with registration beginning at 10 a.m.