Helen Lois Golding (Carter)

Helen Lois Golding (Carter), 85, passed away peacefully Monday, May 15, at her Clintonville home of 60 years. She was born in her grandparents’ home in Cadiz, Ohio on April 30, 1932 to James and Sarah (Richards) Carter, both deceased. She grew up in the village of Hopedale, Ohio, then Cadiz, surrounded by many aunts, uncles, and cousins, then graduated as Valedictorian of the Cadiz High School Class of 1950.

She attended White Cross Nursing School in Columbus, Ohio and went on to work as an RN, first at White Cross Hospital, then for many years at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Lois was preceded in death by loving husband of 59 years, Barnett (Barney) L Golding in 2015.

She is survived and loved by brother Jeffrey (Millie) Carter, daughter Elisa Coleman (Rick Stephan), and sons Douglas Golding (Leah Reynolds), George Golding (Lindsay Owen), and Seth (Tracey) Golding.

Lois adored her grandchildren: Ian, Mason, Dylan, Ian R., Julie, Sam, Sarah, Jeffrey, Genevieve, and Olivia. She is also survived by in-laws Jessie (Golding) and Kenneth Hall.

She was active in the Glenmont Elementary PTA, TWIG of Children’s Hospital, and the Central Ohio Hiking Club in her younger years, and later was a volunteer at the Whetstone Park of Roses and the Ohio Historical Society. Lois enjoyed (along with Barney) a love of nature and was active in the Audubon and the Columbus Natural History Societies. She participated in the first Lake Erie to Ohio River canoe trip with the Ohio Historical Canoe Route Assn., and enjoyed many tours with the Canal Society of Ohio, the Society for Industrial Archaeology, and several trips to Europe and to Africa. She was also a longtime supporter of the Columbus Symphony Orchestra and the OSU Theatre Dept. Lois was an avid reader and loved spending down time with a good book and a cup of tea. She enjoyed a wonderful life and will always be remembered as a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, friend, and neighbor.

Calling hours are 2-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. with funeral service at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, at Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home, 515 High St, Worthington, OH 43085

In lieu of flowers, donations in Lois’ name can be made to:

Columbus Park of Roses Foundation

PO Box 09576

Columbus, OH 43209