Memorial Day Services around the county

Jewett: Monday May 29 at 11 a.m. Jewett Fairview Cemetery. County Veterans Service Officer Bob Hirschbach is the guest speaker.

Germano: Monday May 29 at noon Germano Cemetery followed by a luncheon at the church.

New Athens: Monday May 29 10 a.m. New Athens Longview Cemetery. Cadiz: Monday May 29 11 a.m. Parade begins at the Courthouse, finishes at Cadiz Union Cemetery then followed by a luncheon at the Legion Hall.

Scio: Monday May 29 9 a.m. Parade begins at the School and finishes at Scio Grandview Cemetery. Scio American Legion Honor Guard will continue observances at Conotton Valley, Bowerston, Tunnel Hill and Hanover Cemeteries. A Sea Service Memorial will take place at the Scio Legion followed by breakfast in the Legion Hall.

Hopedale: Monday May 29 The Hopedale Honor Guard will begin with observances at Beech Spring, Blue Ridge and Greenwood Cemeteries followed by a service at Gables Care Center at 11:30. The parade will begin at noon at the Hopedale Firehouse and will finish at the Hopedale Cemetery with services. An observance will take place at the Veterans Memorial at the Hopedale Legion at 1 p.m.

Deersville: Monday May 29 11 a.m. the Deerville Memorial Association will hold observances at Patterson Cemetery followed lunch at the Deersville Methodist Church.

Moorefield: Sunday May 28 1 p.m. His Word Ministries Church, Hopedale American Legion Honor Guard will provide the observance services. Freeport: Sunday May 28 1 p.m. Greenmont Cemetery, Midvale VFW will provide the observance services with Bob Koch speaking.