Miller Recognized As Grand Master

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

By JD LONG

jim@harrisonnewsherald.com

(left to right): Lucas Puskarich, Job Positano, Pete Novotny, Dennie Miller, Eric Miller and Zack Stubblefield. Dennie’s black belts posed with their newly appointed 7th Degree Dan Grand Master and afterwards shared some cake and pizza to celebrate Wednesday evening at the Miller’s studio on East Market Street in Cadiz. (middle photo): Emily Carman. (bottom photo): Danae Hardwick



CADIZ – They are rare and if you passed one of them on the street you would never know the skills and secrets they behold. But for one Dennie Miller, he is now a 7th Degree Dan Grandmaster, an honor that is truly rare.

Dennie holds a studio on East Market Street with his brother Eric, who is himself a black belt in the field of martial arts, was recognized Tuesday by Dan Reese a 9th Dan Grandmaster.

Dennie also recognized Rodney Baumberger of Baumberger Karate in Dennison, who himself is a grandmaster. Dennie spoke highly of Baumberger who he said has supported him through the years.

“I’m certainly humbled by it and appreciate the support over the years,” he said of Baumberger. Dennie, who has been practicing and teaching for 37 years plans on going for a few more. He wants to see a few of his pupils, who he has an eye on, make the grade of black belt.

Dennie, who began instructing in the art of Tae Kwon Do back in 1984, said everyone’s training regiment is different along with the timetable for advancing through the stages. Dennie’s advancement from his 6th degree to this 7th degree of black belt took two years and he said many ingredients go into being recognized for something this high in stature. There is his teaching, his standing in the community, his time he’s put into his craft but it doesn’t prevent the emotion when this award took him by surprise.

“Very emotional,” he said in his usual humble way.

Dennie said in all of his years he’s never had to use his skills in a real fight but noted that it isn’t necessary. He said knowing you have that knowledge to defend yourself and the discipline that carries with it is what is important.

Dennie said there are no guarantees when engaged in a fight, especially noting in today’s world where someone may just as easily pull out a weapon. But he is proud of his students and the growth can be seen in the skills as demonstrated by Lucas Puskarich (black belt), Zack Stubblefield (black belt), Danae Hardwick (yellow belt) and Emily Carman (5th degree green belt).

Dennie has also been inducted into the Master Clarence West’s Superstars Hall of Fame (2008), the Ohio Valley Martial Arts Championship Hall of Fame (2014), Grandmaster David Reese Hall of Fame and Baumberger’s Hall of Fame (2015), as well.