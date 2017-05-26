Kidder Law Cuts Ribbon On New Business

Sharing in the festivities of ribbon cutting were (left to right): Associate Attorney, Charles Campisano; Annette McCue, Missy Everhart, CBA President, Howard Landkrohn, Charles Kidder, Shelley Cofelt, Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce, Janeen Scott; Scott Madzia and Bill Sutherland.

CADIZ – Another ribbon was cut down as last Friday saw the law firm of Charles Kidder on West Market Street in Cadiz perform the honor.

Kidder, who has had his Cadiz business up and running for most of the past year finally got down to breaking out the hors de oeuvre and spirits to celebrate his second office opening. Many from the local businesses strolled in and out throughout the day, some seeing the renovated building for the first time where cathedral-type windows were exposed for the first time in many decades, which were set into the character of exposed brick walls.

Kidder grew up in Cadiz where he lived through his high school years then moved on to Bethany College where he graduated in 1986. He received his law degree from the University of Toledo in 1990.

Kidder felt the need to have an office in Cadiz and felt there was a void in his hometown stating, “I always had clients from here.” His firm deals primarily in real estate

Charles Campisano, an associate attorney with the firm is currently serving a clerkship with the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati.

Kidder also has an office in Dublin, which has been up and running since 2013.