Sons Of The American Legion Award Six Scholarships

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

(back row): Jerry Moore and Rich Scovronski. (front row and scholarship recipients): Corey Neavin, Katherin Banal, Madison Neavin, Hannah Harriington, Jacob Barr and Gina Moore.

By JD LONG

jim@harrisonnewsherald.com

ADENA – Sons of the American Legion held their annual awards luncheon last Saturday at the Adena American Legion. Six high school students from Buckeye Local and Harrison Central were the fortunate winners to receive $500 apiece.

All the winners sported exceptional grade point averages and for the second year in a row, the Sons were able to award six winners raising enough money that was usually tabbed for four winners in past years.

From Harrison Central, Hannah Harrington, Jacob Barr and Gina Moore represented the Huskies. Madison Neavin, Corey Neavin and Katherine Banal were the recipients from Buckeye Local.

Chaplain for the Sons of the American Legion, Frank Nameth gave a brief history of their organization stating that they are not veterans but sons or direct relatives of veterans there to support them in any way they can. He explained that the organization was established in 1932 and recognized by the American Legion’s national committee through official action.

“Our veterans served our country by going off to war fighting to keep this country free,” Nameth said, “and a lot of those gave up their lives so that we may be free, that’s how they served their country. We serve our country by serving them.”

Nameth said they began with two scholarship awards then expanded to four and now they are up to the current number of six for the second consecutive year. He then introduced the Commander, Dirk Harkins who recognized the Sons for all they do stating they “go above and beyond what you ask them to do.”

“We are blessed to have them here,” he said and finished by congratulating all the winners and wished them well for their future calling it the “next step.”

Vice Commander, Gary DeNoble was introduced as the man responsible for the Sons being in Adena some three years ago. He noted membership is dwindling as the World War II veterans are dying off and now the Korean and Vietnam veterans are growing older.

“We need the Sons of the Legion to keep the post going,” DeNoble said. “They help out tremendously. What they’re doing with the scholarship is fantastic.”

Each recipient followed by speaking of their family and the influences in their lives from a particular veteran, though many had multiple veterans within their families.

Harrison Central’s three spoke first with Moore talking of her great grandfather who served in the Korean War and her late grandfather who served in World War II. Moore said she would be attending Belmont College for the radiology program.

Barr spoke next recognizing his grandfathers, one who served in the Army and an interesting story of the other who as a Marine, was a presidential guard for three presidents, Dwight D. Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson. Barr plans to attend West Liberty University to study criminal justice.

Harrington followed by speaking of her great grandfather, father and her stepfather’s father who all served, some she got to know and one, her great grandfather who died when she was young. Harrington’s plan is to attend the University of Akron.

The recipients from Buckeye Local were next beginning with Banal speaking of her grandfather who served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War.

“I can’t thank you enough for everything you do,” she said of him. Banal plans to attend Trinity School of Nursing.

Corey Neavin spoke of several relatives who served such as his great grandfather and uncle and others who served in the Navy. Corey plans to attend Belmont College to study civil engineering.

Corey’s sister, Madison followed and acknowledged her many relatives who served and singled out her grandfather, John Neavin with special mention.

All the recipients thanked their families and the Sons of the American Legion for the scholarship awards, as well as all veterans who served. Nameth ended the afternoon with some nice but memorable words for all the graduates.

“They’ve come a long way,” he said. “This is our future…we couldn’t have asked for a better group of kids.”