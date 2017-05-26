CCH Environmental Holding Recycling At Fairgrounds

HARRISON COUNTY – Saturday, June 3rd the CCH Environmental Group (Carroll-Columbiana-Harrison Solid Waste District) is combining their spring and fall events into one.

Appliances, electronics, household hazardous waste, scrap metal and tires can be dumped off at the Harrison County Fairgrounds.

The hours are 9 a.m. to noon. No early birds please-collection does not start until 9 a.m.

Residents can bring refrigerators, freezers, other large appliances and scrap metal, computers, TVs, VCRs, microwaves, fax machines and most other electronic items. There is no cost for large appliances or scrap metal. However, there will be a $5 charge per “tube” or rear projection television. Cash only. The refrigerant from freezers, refrigerators and dehumidifiers will be recovered and recycled. The electronics will be dismantled and recycled.

Used passenger car and light truck tires will also be collected at the same time. There will be a .50 cent per passenger car or light truck tire charge for the first 10 tires and $2 for every passenger car or light truck tire over 10 tires. Cash only.

Only passenger car and light truck tires without rims will be collected at these events, no other types of tiers will be collected and all tires must be free of debris and water. Ohio regulations allow an individual to haul up to 10 tires without a tire transportation license. The tire collection is for District residents only; tires from businesses will not be accepted.

There is no cost for household hazardous waste (HHW) materials. HHW materials that will be accepted include oil-based paints, thinners, solvents, pool chemicals, antifreeze, transmission fluid, oven cleaners, pesticides, household batteries, fluorescent bulbs and wood preservatives.

There is a household limit of 100 pounds and no containers larger than 5 gallons will be accepted. Businesses and other non-household sources of hazardous materials will not be allowed to bring materials to the collection event. All non-household hazardous waste is regulated and must be managed in accordance with Ohio’s hazardous waste regulations.

Latex paint, empty paint cans, lead-acid (automobile) batteries and used motor oil will not be accepted at the collection events. Latex paint is not hazardous and there are readily available outlets for lead-acid batteries and used motor oil.

The District encourages residents that have latex paint to donate it to a community organization that can use it for community projects (such as Habitat for Humanity). If it is not possible to donate paint, it can be solidified with cat litter or oil dry and disposed of in the trash. Empty metal paint cans may then be recycled at a scrap yard. Used oil and lead-acid batteries can be recycled at NAPA stores, Blackie’s Garage, Eberhart Service Center, Garbrandt’s Auto in Freeport, Cadiz Service Center, Advance Auto Parts, AutoZone, Sears Auto Centers and Wal-Mart Service Centers.

For more information call CCH Environmental at: 330-627-7311 or visit our website at: www.cchenvironmental.org.