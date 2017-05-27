Veteran’s flag donated to Cadiz FOE

By MICHAEL SIEBER

Saturday, May 27, Eileen Prather, widow of WWII veteran and Cadiz Fraternal Order of Eagles (FOE) member, Otha Prather, donated the flag that adorned her husband’s casket to the Cadiz Aerie 2162 in an emotional flag raising ceremony attended by family, friends and members of the Cadiz Aerie.

Otha, who hailed from the Scio area, was born in 1924 and served his country in the Navy, joining in 1942 and serving until 1945. He participated in the North Africa Campaign and the D-Day and Salerno Invasions. He joined the Cadiz Aerie in 1983 and was a valued and active member according to those who knew him. He was the longest surviving member and former finance officer of the Cadiz FOE. In addition, he was the past president of the Cadiz FOE and former Exalted Ruler of the Uhrichsville Elks, and past commander of the Scio American Legion. He passed away in April of 2011.

Cadiz Aerie president Dick Guy said during the flag raising ceremony, “It’s an honor on this Memorial Day weekend that this great man who served this country, [is honored] along with many of us here today.”

Guy said he knew Otha for approximately 12 years and Eileen approached former Grand Worthy President Ron Stine about donating the flag. He went on to say it is a great honor to have received this flag because most people don’t part with them, and instead pass them down to future generations. “It’s the first time I’ve heard of anyone doing something like this; not saying it hasn’t been done . . . but I would say it’s not common,” Guy said. Stine agreed, adding he’d never heard of someone donating such a keepsake, and was honored by the gesture.

Stine added that Eileen wanted the flag here because Otha was very active with the Eagles.

Eileen said she didn’t want to see the flag “wasted” sitting in the cupboard and thought the Aerie would appreciate the flag being in Cadiz. She added that although she was nervous during the flag raising, she thought it was a very nice ceremony.