Mary A. White

Mary A. White, 85, of Annapolis Rd., Hopedale, passed away May 26, 2017 at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born June 13, 1931 in Canfield, Ohio, a daughter of the late Deweese and Lena (Greasel) Paulin.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law, Karen (Jim) Reed and sisters, Dora, Bernice, and Wilma.

Mary worked as a waitress for 17 years in Cadiz and was a homemaker. She was a member at the Annapolis Presbyterian Church. Mary was a member of Valie Lanes bowling league, Jewett.

Mary is survived by her husband of 67 years, Donald E. White; son, David White of Steubenville, Ohio; daughter, Pam (Wayne) Dulkoski of Germano, Ohio; grandchildren, Jim Reed of Cadiz, Ohio, Dan (Frankie) Dulkoski of Hopedale, Ohio, and Stephanie (Bud Risdon) Dulkoski of Mingo Jct., Ohio; and great grandchildren, Hannah and Isaac Dulkoski.

Friends will be received on Monday from 4-7 p.m. at the Everhart-Bove Funeral Home, 110 W. Main St., Richmond where funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. with Roger Criss officiating.

Burial will follow at Unionport Cemetery.

