Shirley A. Fitzpatrick

Shirley A. Fitzpatrick, 92, of Bowerston, passed away at her home on Sunday, May 21, 2017. Born Jan. 12, 1925 in Duncan Falls, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Walter Charles and Lois Mildred (Winters) Mays.

Shirley was a graduate of Philo High School in Philo, Ohio before earning her Bachelor of Science in Education from The Ohio State University in preparation for her long career in teaching. She was a resident of Bowerston since the late 1940’s and had taught Latin, English and Art at Conotton Valley High School until her retirement in 1985. She was an inspired teacher who rigorously prepared her students for higher education. She was an avid reader and traveled extensively in her retirement.

In 1946, Shirley married Larry C. Fitzpatrick, beginning a twenty-five year loving marriage. He preceded her in death in 1971. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Howard Mays; sister and brother-in-law, M. Lois “Midge” and William G. Norton; and brother-in-law, Samuel Lamacchia. She is survived by her sister, Carolyn “Tiny” Lamacchia of Dayton; sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Bliler of Mantua; numerous nieces and nephews; and her longtime, devoted caregivers, Glenna Sims, Rosie Williamson, Barbara Williamson and Jade Hyde.

According to Shirley’s wishes, a private family service was held before burial in Zanesville Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions honoring her memory may be made to the Bowerston Public Library, P.O. Box 205, Bowerston, OH 44695.