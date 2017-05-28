Rita Meredith Erdos

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Rita Meredith Erdos, 75, of New Athens, died Sunday, May 28, 2017 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born January 7, 1942 in Daybrook, W.Va., a daughter of the late Harold “Buck” Ammons and Martha Tennant Yost.

She was a member of the New Athens VFD Auxiliary, Flushing American Legion Auxiliary and a member of the Fairpoint Polish club and the former St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Flushing.

In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Terrence Ronald Erdos in 2010 and two brothers: Donny and Sonny Ammons. She is survived by two sons: Ronald Terry (Nicole) Erdos of Pickerington and Ryan ( Dave Lucey) Erdos of Bridgeport; a daughter, Rhonda McConnell of Fairpoint; five grandchildren: Danielle Ott, Amber McConnell, Nikki, Terry and Taylor Erdos; 2 great grandchildren: Mason and Maddox; two brothers: Noah (Buddy) Ammons of Daybrook, W.Va., and Leon Yost of Texas; and her Aunt Jackie Staten of New Athens, Ohio.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, May 31 from 3-8 and Thursday from 10-11 at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Teresa Catholic Church in Cadiz with Rev. Fr. Fred Kihm the celebrant. Burial will follow at Longview Cemetery, New Athens, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to: New Athens VFD, c/o Tom Saffell, P.O. Box 28, New Athens, Ohio 43981. The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland.com <http://www.clark-kirkland.com> .