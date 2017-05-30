Letha I. Fulton

Letha I. Fulton, 91, of Cadiz died Sunday, May 28, at her home. She was born April 25, 1926 in Holloway, Ohio a daughter of Denzil and Katherine Wilson Jones.

She was a homemaker and a member of the Cadiz Eagles Aerie #2162 Auxiliary.

She was preceded in death in addition to her parents; by her husband, C. Howard Fulton in 1989; 2 daughters: Kathy and Trish; a grandson, E.J. Garvin; and a brother, Kenneth “Butch” Wilson.

She is survived by two sons: Howard (Ricki) Fulton and Terry (Pam) Fulton all of Cadiz; a daughter, Elizabeth “Libby” (Craig) Core of Adena; 12 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 1 from 1 p.m. until time of funeral service at 3 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz with Rev. Pete Tuchek officiating. Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Cadiz Eagles Aerie #2162 Auxiliary, c/o Linda Stine, 208 Cunningham Avenue, Cadiz, Ohio 43907.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland.com