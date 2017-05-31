Albright Caught, Held In Stark County Jail

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

HARRISON COUNTY – Ed Albright, listed as a Scio resident, walked into the Starfire station near McDonald’s in Cadiz Monday morning and asked for the clerk’s identification while impersonating and FBI agent. The clerk complied but when Albright attempted to remove the male clerk from the store he began to fight back and a scuffle ensued. After words with the only other clerk in the store, Albright fled.

Albright was later involved in a traffic incident in Alliance where he was taken into custody and is being held in Stark County jail. Further details in our June 3 print edition.