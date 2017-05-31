Hopedale Fire Truck In Accident

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

HOPEDALE – A Hopedale Fire and Rescue truck on the way to an accident farther up on Miller Station Road, swerved into a ditch and turned onto its side in the middle of the road. The accident happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. today and all five occupants of the truck were taken to various hospitals.

The Ohio State Police were on hand and said that none of the injuries were life threatening. Further details to come.