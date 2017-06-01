Harvey Alexander Rainbow

Harvey Alexander Rainbow, 87, of Gnadenhutten, formerly of Akron, passed away on May 31, at the Community Hospice’s Truman House in New Philadelphia.

Born April 17, 1930 in Providence, Ohio, he was a son of the late Eugene Coyle and Mable Dorothy (Waldern) Rainbow. Harvey proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp for four years during the Korean War. He was a life time member of D.A.V. Post #35 and the V.F.W. Firestone Lodge #3383 who had worked for the Brecksville V.A. Hospital for 26 years. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Uhrichsville.

His surviving family includes a sister, Margaret Jeffers; and numerous nieces and nephews, including Michele Scott who was like a daughter to him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Irene (Frain) Rainbow; siblings, Lucille Leach Riley, Charles Foringer, Martha Jane Argioni, and Fred Rainbow.

Pastor Larry Malterer will officiate a 2 p.m. service on Sunday, June 4, at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home on Sunday. Interment will be in Longview Cemetery in New Athens with a military committal service. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663.