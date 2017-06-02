Buckeye Local West welcomes one of the oldest living WWII Veterans

By Krist Tullis

NH Contributor

ADENA – Last Friday, Memorial Day programs were held at Buckeye Local West Elementary in Adena. During the event, the school welcomed Mr. Anthony Violi. Violi is one of the oldest living WWII Veterans. He was born in Adena on May 4, 1918. When addressing those in attendance, Violi stated, “Children are the future of our country…[our job] is to teach them what they can do for the rest of their lives.” Among his many lifetime accomplishments, Violi had the honor, while heading the Steubenville Band, to be selected as the official Ohio band to march in the 1961 Inaugural Parade of President John F. Kennedy, as well as again in 1965, for the Inaugural Parade of Lyndon B. Johnson. During his tenure, the band also received the title of “The Best Band in Buckeye Land.” Additionally, he has spent his life teaching. He is a 65-year member of the Steubenville Masonic Lodge, and is actively involved in the American Red Cross, Aquinas, Holy Rosary and Central, to name a few.

Violi has fought in the Battles of Northern France, Rhineland, Central Europe and the Battle of Normandy. In 2010, Violi was selected by the “Honor Flight” to visit the WWII Memorial in Washington, D.C. Before closing, Violi directly addressed the students, by stating, “Follow you dreams. Always find answers to what you don’t know.”