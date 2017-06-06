Francis C. Bishop

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Francis C. Bishop, 62, of Lebanon, died on Tuesday, June 6, at her home.

She was born on Monday, Dec. 27, 1954 to the late Robert Green and Mary Green nee Wenner in Portsmouth, Va. She enjoyed crafts, sewing and flowers.

Surviving are husband Kenneth F. Bishop; sons Kenneth F. Bishop, Jr., Anthony Bishop, Lyle Bishop; grandchildren Mandi Bishop, Brittani Bishop, Tommy Simmons, Nicole Leigh, Zack Carley, Braden Carley; several great grandchildren; brothers George Boals, Daniel Boals; sisters Cindy Thornton, Colesta Fleury. She was preceded in death by 2 siblings.

Viewing will be on Friday, June 09, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Christman’s Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon.

Funeral services will be on Friday, June 09, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, following the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 1513 Cedar Cliff Drive Suite 100, Camp Hill, PA 17011.

For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com