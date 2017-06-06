Resurfacing work to begin in Harrison County

Harrison News Herald

HARRISON COUNTY – Work is expected to begin next Monday, June 12, to resurface sections of State Routes 9 and 151 around Jewett.

Over five miles of SR 9 will be resurfaced from just south of Lower Clearfork Road (County Road 22) through Jewett. And over five miles of SR 151 will be resurfaced from the SR 9 intersection at Jewett to the westbound entrance ramp to U.S. Route 22.

Traffic will be maintained with flaggers.

ODOT’s contractor for this $1.56 million project is Shelly & Sands Inc., from Columbus, Ohio, and the completion date is Oct. 31, 2017.