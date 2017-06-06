Allen Paul Dometrovich

Allen Paul Dometrovich, age 72, of New Rumley, passed away Tuesday, June 6, at his home.

Born Dec. 18, 1944 in Dover he was a son of the late Samuel and Gladys Covert Dometrovich. Allen proudly served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He retired in 1982 as a mill rite in Texas. Prior to moving to Texas he worked at the Vale Mine in Freeport and Y&O Coal #1 Mine in Unionvale. He also was a mechanic who repaired on small engines.

Allen was a member of the Scio American Legion Post #482, the United Mine Workers Local 1301, the Harrison F&AM Blue Lodge and the Jewett Sportsman’s Club.

Surviving are his children Frank Dometrovich of Florida and Crystal Oxford of Pennsylvania, grandchildren Shae, Aris, Amar and Valerity, a sister Sandra Carman of New Rumley, the mother of his children Cheryl Statler of Florida, his companion Velma Lambert and her grandchildren that he considered as his own Dakota and Wyatt.

Services will be held Saturday at 11 am in Koch Funeral Home, Scio with Pastor Hester Hudson officiating. Burial will follow in New Rumley Cemetery. Friends may call Friday from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday one hour prior to the service. The family would like to thank the staff at Charity Hospice, especially Nicole, for their compassionate care. Memorial contributions to be made to Charity Hospice, PO Box 2483, Wintersville, 43953.