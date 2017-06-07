Mitch Tucker

Mitch Tucker, 43, of Bridgeport, formerly of Hopedale, died Tuesday, June 6, at East Ohio Regional Hospital in Martins Ferry. He was born April 6, 1974 in Wheeling, W.Va., the son of Sharon Hoobler Tucker of Bridgeport.

Mitch was a Landscaper with Dirt Designs in Morristown. He graduated in 1992 from Cadiz High School. He enjoyed coaching Biddy Football and Wrestling in Bridgeport; 4-wheeling at home; and attending the Powerline Park 4-Wheeler Extravaganza with his son and friends. He was an avid fan of the OSU Buckeyes and loved animals of all kinds.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are a son, Kade Tucker of Bridgeport; several half-siblings, including Mark Cameron, Sr. of Dover; and several aunts; uncles; and cousins.

Friends may call Thursday, 4-8 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, where funeral services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dan Beckett officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, near Hopedale. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.